Scott Disick Ditches Kourtney Kardashian In Costa Rica And Cuddles Up With THIS Model

- By Bossip Staff
Scott Disick leaves Tyga Concert in Los Angeles

Scott Disick Moves On With Mystery Woman

Scott Disick just left the Kardashian family vacay…and went running straight to the arms of a brand new bae in Miami just 24hours later.

Scott was seen out in the broad daylight, kissing hugging all up on this blonde beauty Jessica Harris — known on social media as J. Lynne. She’s a Philadelphia native who only moved to Miami just a few weeks back to work as a model.

Scott and J were caught on camera getting close on the beach and in the pool, with Jessica wrapping her legs around Scott and Scott kissing on her neck.

scottdisickjlynn

Of course, Kourtney says she couldn’t care less who Scott is splashing around with and loving up on in his off time.

jlynn

jlynn2

You think she’s doing a good job of helping Scott get over his baby mama? Hit the flip for a closer look at Jessica…

Instagram/Splash

#miami here I come! 🌴

A photo posted by J Lynne 🇺🇸🇨🇭☀️ (@iamjlynne) on

#bestdayever. #byaccident 🌈 thank you @myraswim for a line that embraces the booty 🙌🏽

A photo posted by J Lynne 🇺🇸🇨🇭☀️ (@iamjlynne) on

And the plot thickens… #lowkeyaf

A photo posted by J Lynne 🇺🇸🇨🇭☀️ (@iamjlynne) on

Seriously on #cloud9 after this trip 💗🌴☀️ #miami #ily

A photo posted by J Lynne 🇺🇸🇨🇭☀️ (@iamjlynne) on

#repost @mderricotte 💦

A photo posted by J Lynne 🇺🇸🇨🇭☀️ (@iamjlynne) on

#repost @casanova.fotograph #tgif

A photo posted by J Lynne 🇺🇸🇨🇭☀️ (@iamjlynne) on

