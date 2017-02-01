When Will They Learn: Lauryn Hill (AND Her Fans) Got Dragged To Sister Mary Clarence Over No-Showing Another Concert

Lauryn Hill No-Shows Again

Lauryn Hill is still out here selling tickets to shows in 2017 and peopel are out here still buying them. Unbelievable. So naturally when she had a show scheduled for Pittsburgh last night, she didn’t show up.

And when she didn’t show up her fans got big mad. Meanwhile the internet laughed really hard at these fans for being dumb enough to buy Lauryn Hill tickets in the two thousand and seventeenth year of our Lord. So in the end everyone got dragged and it was comedy on top of comedy.

I just don't understand. pic.twitter.com/9cOrR69o7g — Kung Fu Manda (@ErykahWest) February 1, 2017