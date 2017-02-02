More Obama Vacation Pics Hit The Internet And Everyone Lost Their Damn Minds Again

More Obama Vacation Pics Surface

The Obamas are on vacation, kids. That’s right. They’ve left us high and dry to live in the end times while That Man sends us to hell in a handbasket. Pictures have been leaking of the former President and First Lady out and about enjoying their lives.

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017

And while the internet is very happy that they are finally getting a break, the rest of us are freaking out because we want them back! Please come back! Please baby please!