Who’s Really Surprised? Lauryn Hill Was Over THREE HOURS Late To Her Pittsburgh Concert

Lauryn Hill 3 Hours Late To Pittsburgh Show

Apparently, people are still purchasing tickets to Lauryn Hill concerts, and leaving shocked and upset upon realizing that Lauryn DGAF about her scheduled performances.

According to NJ.com, Lauryn pulled her regular stunt tonight at Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh. Her concert was slated to start at 8 p.m., but as a whole slew of angry fan tweets revealed, she didn’t show up until well after 11 p.m.

The stop was part of Lauryn’s “MLH Caravan: Diaspora Calling” tour. Dozens of fans headed back to the box office for refunds while series of DJs substituted for several hours.

No word on how long of a performance she was able to pull off after that…seeing as how most concert venues have cut-off times for how late they’ll run.

But seriously…we aren’t clear who is still paying their hard-earned, tax-deducted coins on Lauryn Hill concerts then being somehow shocked when she shows up the next day, if ever. We were under the impression…especially after Lauryn said OUT HER OWN MOUTH that things like punctuality and delivering on contracts and bookings just ain’t her scene.

Y'all go to Lauryn Hill concerts, then get upset when a Lauryn Hill concert is a Lauryn Hill concert. — Steelers 13-5 (@slicka_333) February 1, 2017

Purchase at your own risk…

Splash/WENN