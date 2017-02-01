Woman Claims Her XL Fun Bags Got Her Kicked Off Of A Spirit Airlines Flight By Hating Flight Attendants

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

Woman Claims She Was Harassed And Booted By Spirit Airlines

A Florida woman claims that Spirit Airlines flight attendants harassed her over her exposed cleavage, even making comments and scolding her after she had fully covered up with a coat. Once she began crying and another passenger noted that she was being mistreated…she AND the concerned woman were both booted from the flight.

However, Spirit says that’s not the case. As spokesperson Paul Berry told Local 10, the woman was drunk and belligerent, and the flight attendant told her to cover up as an aside:

“Nobody was taken off a plane because of cleavage. People are taken off of planes because of their behavior. The flight attendant made that decision, and as she was leaving, she said, ‘By the way, you might want to cover up.’ It was more of a personal statement to her.”

Interesting. Doesn’t quite explain why the other lady was kicked off…but time and lawsuits will tell the eventual truth.

Local10