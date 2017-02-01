Watch Bishop Get Socked In Face By R-Kelly Lookalike Reverend In Newark [Video]

Auxiliary Bishop, Reverend Manuel A. Cruz, was attacked Saturday during his service this week by Charles Miller, who looks to be fresh out of a blackxploitatin movie. During a Roberto Clemente service at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, Miller calmly walked up to Cruz and decked him. Miller has pleaded “not guilty” and has claimed to be a Reverand himself. The Bishop needed several stitches after being decked but is expected to make a full recovery.

Also, Miller said the bible should be considered for evidence. Yeah…