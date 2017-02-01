Middle-Eastern Family That Voted For Trump Deported Back To Syria

Family That Voted For Trump Deported Back To Syria

One Trump supporting family is already regretting their decision!

A Middle-Eastern doctor and his entire family were deported through Cheeto Mussolini’s executive order that immediately restricted travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily stopped a refugee program for Syrians.

According to NBC Philadephia, Dr. Ghassan Assali and his wife Sarmad Assali both admitted that they voted for Donald Trump in the last election. Jokes on you!

Six members of the Assali family – comprising of two brothers, their wives and two children – were detained by Customs and Border Protection officials after disembarking a Qatar Airways flight at 7:25 a.m. Saturday, hours before a Brooklyn federal judge issued a stay on deportations initiated under Trump’s executive order. As a result, the six relatives were forced onto an 18-hour flight to Doha and are currently in Damascus, said relative Joseph Assali from Allentown. One of his relatives experienced heart problems on the flight and was given oxygen.

Do you really feel bad for the deported family?

