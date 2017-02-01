The Set Up: Cardi B Blasts VH1 For Making Her Look Like A ‘Mark Azz Bi**ch’ In Mexico

Cardi B Disses VH1 For Setting Her Up In Mexico

Cardi B is fed up! The rapper and reality star recently dragged VH1’s producers back to the Viacom corporate office for setting her up.

Cardi claims producers edited the last episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop NY’ to make it appear that she was thirsty to hang out with Yandy, Kimbella and JuJu on their Mexico trip.

Beach love with the crew love @iamjuju_ @therealcrystaljames @kimbellasworld A video posted by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) on Jan 30, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

Check out the clip of Yandy dissing Cardi and Mariah for showing up uninvited:

Cardi says she’s no mark azz beyotch and blames the mess on VH1 producers:

#CardiB was not happy with last nights episode of #LHHNY A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

Do you think VH1 purposely tried to play Cardi or did she just fall for the okey-doke?

