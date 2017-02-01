The Set Up: Cardi B Blasts VH1 For Making Her Look Like A ‘Mark Azz Bi**ch’ In Mexico
Cardi B Disses VH1 For Setting Her Up In Mexico
Cardi B is fed up! The rapper and reality star recently dragged VH1’s producers back to the Viacom corporate office for setting her up.
Cardi claims producers edited the last episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop NY’ to make it appear that she was thirsty to hang out with Yandy, Kimbella and JuJu on their Mexico trip.
Check out the clip of Yandy dissing Cardi and Mariah for showing up uninvited:
Cardi says she’s no mark azz beyotch and blames the mess on VH1 producers:
Do you think VH1 purposely tried to play Cardi or did she just fall for the okey-doke?
IG