Baller Beef: Hater Du Jour Charles Barkley Responds To LeBron James’ Ether In An Unexpected Way

Charles Barkley Responds To LeBron James’ Diss

Yesterday the sports world was on full-tilt as LeBron James’ launched a scathing personal attack against Charles Barkley after the rotund NBA legend criticized “The King” for his whining and complaining about needing a back-up point guard.

Charles isn’t one to bite his tongue regardless of how crazy it makes him sound, many wondered how he would respond.

Well, he did just that on ESPN’s Waddle & Silvy show, press play below and hear what he had to say.

What do you think of Chuck’s response.

Image via AP/TNT