Wealthy Connecticut Town Is BIG Mad Over ‘White Privilege’ Essay Contest

Connecticut Town Is Upset Over White Privilege Essay Contest

An essay contest about ‘white privilege’ has offended a white town!

Connecticut’s Gold Coast recently sponsored a Teen Diversity student essay contest on the topic of white privilege in the wealthy town. According to CBS News, caucasian residents are now outraged over the contest…

Residents like 72-year-old Bari Reiner claim the contest is offensive to white locals:

“It’s an open town,” Reiner said. “There are no barricades here. Nobody says if you’re black or whatever, you can’t move here.” The contest, put on by the town’s diversity council, asks students to describe the impact white privilege has had on their lives, using a term that refers generally to advantages conferred automatically to whites, and not to minorities. The concept has moved into the mainstream as the nation has discussed race more openly.

The contest asks students to describe the impact white privilege has had on their daily lives to win up to a $1,000 prize. TEAM Westport add they have ‘developed a unique role by engaging the community in and drawing attention to issues surrounding multiculturalism and diversity — making the invisible, visible.’

What do you think of the essay contest?