So Disrespectful: Scott Disick Snuck A Chick On Costa Rica Trip And Kimmy Cakes Flipped!

Scott Disick Brought Sidechick On Kardashian Family Trip, Kim And Kris Did Not Approve

SMH… One thing about that Lord Disick — he is pretty ballsy.

As you’ve probably heard by now, Scott Disick had joined the Kardashian family vacation in Costa Rica to spend time with his kids Mason, Penelope and Reign. It wasn’t really clear if he and Kourtney are on or off right now because he was definitely posting stuff like this:

Mom A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

Which would make you think he’s still loving up on Kourtney, BUT then he left Costa Rica and flew to Miami where he was photographed snuggling up to two different girls on two different days.

The reason for the quick departure?

Sources close to Scott tell TMZ Scott secretly flew a girl to Costa Rica where the KJ Klan are filming for their show, but this fool booked the sidepiece at the same hotel where the crew were staying. Scott was definitely being shady, but it didn’t work as a crew member ended up snitching to Kim and Kris.

BOTH had words with Scott — but not over Kourtney. According to this report — the pair have been split for ages and she doesn’t GAF, BUT they felt it was disruptive and disrespectful. Anyway, Scott left for Miami, no one knows what happened to the chick he brought to Costa Rica but in Miami he was with one girl and then another and has reportedly been enjoying himself way more than he was with the Klan.

Ummmmm… Do you agree that he was wilding? Or do you think that Kim and Kris shouldn’t care if Kourtney doesn’t?

Speaking of Kourt, hit the flip to see just how carefree she’s been feeling about the situation.

