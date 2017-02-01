Here’s Why Kirk Franklin Is STILL Letting The Holy Draco Hum Hymns On Twitter

Choppalonians 3:16 continued…

Kirk Franklin Explains His Tweets

Remember when we told you that Kirk Franklin gave a Twitter troll holy hell and subtly offered to introduce them to the Draco in “Jesus’ name”?

Well Kirk’s not done and he recently explained that the reason his holy choppa’s been singing “Stomp”, is because his daughter is being cyber bullied.

According to the gospel artist, his daughter Kennedy Elizabeth has been targeted by Twitter trolls and he’ll gladly see them outside to protect her.

He also added that he’s a “non weak no punk Christian.”

They don’t want them holy hands!

What do YOU think about Kirk going off about his daughter on Twitter???

More of his tweets on the flip.