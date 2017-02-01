Bye-Bye Boobs: Hooters To Hire Male Servers And Get Rid Of Fun Bag Uniforms In New Restaurant

It’s 2017 and Hooters has decided that it’s time to stop objectifying women, kinda.

According to The Tampa Bay Times, the company that owns Hooters will be launching a new restaurant venture called “Hoots” and it is NOT what you’ve become accustomed to when visiting the sexual gratifying wing spot:

Hoots will feature an abbreviated, one-page menu with some of the most popular items from full-service Hooters restaurants, including its classic chicken wings, in a new, scaled-down concept that’s part of the fast-casual trend, a news release said.

The initial Hoots, located in Cicero, Ill., will be 2,800 square feet, with 75 seats and a full-service bar, but will rely on counter service for both take out and dine-in customers, rather than having servers come to guests’ tables. It’s expected to open in mid-February.

One thing customers won’t be seeing at Hoots: the iconic Hooters uniform of orange shorts and tight white tank tops that helped earn the chain distinction as a “breastaurant.” Spokeswoman Lizz Harmon said that the Hoots concept will eschew the revealing outfits, and will also feature both male and female servers at the counter.