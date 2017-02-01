Samantha Explains Why Erika Is Her Baby Mama Bestie—But What Does Mendeecees Think???

LHHNY rumor control…

Samantha Explains Her Relationship With Erika D

If you’ve been watching the current season of LHHNY then you’re well versed in the messy baby mama drama between Yandy, Erika D and Samantha.

Well Samantha recently chatted with BOSSIP about the drama surrounding the mother of Mendeecees’ children and she’s explaining her close relationship with Erika.

According to Sam there was no bitter baby mama plot to “expose” Yandy…

“Yandy assumed that me and Erika were trying to sabotage her and mess up her brand,” said Samantha. “All it was was we’ve gotten a piece of information that she’s not married. It’s not sabotage, it’s just the truth. It’s facts.”

and she broke down why she and Erika have always gotten along despite having “the bad seed” Yandy around.

“Everything is good with us, we’ve always just gotten along. Yandy’s always been the bad seed in the bunch but because she’s current it looks like she has the right and we’re jealous.”



But what does Mendeecees think about this friendship????



