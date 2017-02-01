Congratulations: Russell Simmons Honored For Work To Dismantle Drug Laws At National CARES Gala

Music Mogul Joined Tamron Hall, The Rev. Jesse Jackson & Maxwell At National CARES Mentoring Movement’s Gala

Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons was honored for his work outside of music at a gala hosted by a mentoring nonprofit led by former Essence Magazine editor Susan L. Taylor.

Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry presented Simmons with his award for his two decades of advocacy to dismantle drug policy laws that disproportionately impact African-Americans.

Tamron Hall hosted the elegant gala at Cipriani in midtown Manhattan, and Simmons was lauded in front of a crowd that included Maxwell, “Power’s” Omari Hardwick, Michael Eric Dyson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Malcolm X’s oldest daughter Attallah Shabazz and Danny Glover.

Also honored “Fences” executive producer Charles D. King and founding director of the Smithsonian African American History and Culture, Lonnie G. Bunch.

Hit the flip for more pics from the gala: