Congratulations: Russell Simmons Honored For Work To Dismantle Drug Laws At National CARES Gala

- By Bossip Staff
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Bethann Hardison, Russell Simmons, Susan L. Taylor, and Danny Glover attend the National CARES Mentoring Movements 2nd Annual 'For the Love of Our Children' Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for National CARES Mentoring Movement)

Music Mogul Joined Tamron Hall, The Rev. Jesse Jackson & Maxwell At National CARES Mentoring Movement’s Gala

Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons was honored for his work outside of music at a gala hosted by a mentoring nonprofit led by former Essence Magazine editor Susan L. Taylor.

Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry presented Simmons with his award for his two decades of advocacy to dismantle drug policy laws that disproportionately impact African-Americans.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Michael Eric Dyson, Tamron Hall, Jesse Jackson, and Teonte Miller attend the National CARES Mentoring Movements 2nd Annual 'For the Love of Our Children' Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for National CARES Mentoring Movement)

Tamron Hall hosted the elegant gala at Cipriani in midtown Manhattan, and Simmons was lauded in front of a crowd that included Maxwell, “Power’s” Omari Hardwick, Michael Eric Dyson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Malcolm X’s oldest daughter Attallah Shabazz and Danny Glover.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: Actress Cicely Tyson (L) and Al Sharpton attend the National CARES Mentoring Movements 2nd Annual 'For the Love of Our Children' Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for National CARES Mentoring Movement)

Also honored “Fences” executive producer Charles D. King and founding director of the Smithsonian African American History and Culture, Lonnie G. Bunch.

