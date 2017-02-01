In Fermented White Folks News: Johnny Depp Reportedly Spends $30,000 A Month On Wine

Johnny Depp Spends $30,000 Each Month On Bottles Of Wine

It’s one thing to be a drunk, it’s another thing to spend Honda Accord money on wine EVERY MONTH.

Let the HollywoodReporter tell it, Johnny Depp is suing his former managers, The Management Group (TMG), for gross misconduct with his bread. TMG countersued stating that Depp was irresponsibly overspending and they tried their best to warn him.

Part of that overspending came in the form of ridiculous amounts of wine bottles:

“Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford,” writes attorney Michael Kump in the cross-complaint. “Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.” Among the examples of excess listed by TMG is $75 million spent on 14 residences, $18 million spent on a luxury yacht and $30,000 per month spent on wine. “Depp also paid over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado,” writes Kump.

$30,000 every month. Johnny is a devout atheist, but if he wasn’t, he’d know that Jesus coulda hooked him up for the price of a few cases of water…

Image via WENN