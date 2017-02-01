Box Office Magic: ‘Hidden Figures’ Tops Over $100 Million On $25 Milli Budget

Hidden Figures Brings In Over $100 Million At Box Office

We previously reported ‘Hidden Figures’ dethroned the latest Star Wars flick in its first week at the theater after Rogue surpassed the $900 million mark globally.

Now according to Box Office Mojo, the space race movie has reached over $100 million after only being made on a $25 million budget…

Screen Gems’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter wasn’t able to secure a spot in the top three in its opening weekend as Fox’s Hidden Figures narrowly edged it out with an estimated $14 million as it has now topped $100 million domestically on a $25 million budget. As for Resident Evil, the film delivered an estimated $13.85 million from 3,104 theaters, the smallest opening for any film in the franchise, a distinction previously held by the original 2002 film which opened with $17.7 million.

Congrats!!!! #BlackGirlMagic