Don’t Get Sued: Love & Hip-Hop’s Sofi Green Put On Blast For Stealing Song

#98MA$E – 😏 This that sauce💦! Just saw the video treatment tho 😛! It's fuxking lit! #Cantstopmymovementwiththeshadeorthehate🙄 A photo posted by ✨Sofi Green✨ (@imsofigreen) on Jan 17, 2017 at 10:39pm PST

LHHNY Cast Member Accused Of Stealing Song

Oh Lawd… As if Cardi B being upset wasn’t enough, it looks like the folks over at LHHNY may have messed up big time with a newly released song from Sofi Green which played on Monday’s episode, allegedly without authorization from the REAL songwriter behind the track.

Here’s Sofi’s version:

And here’s Sonyae’s, recorded two years earlier:

Mind you, Sonyae is an accomplished songwriter who has worked with some of the BEST artists in the game so it’s not like other people don’t use her vocal production ALL the time. The problem comes when they try to pass it off like it was done legitimately and paid her for her work.

Sonyae posted about the record on her IG as well as her lipstick page…

Shady biz right?

98 MA$E! Link in bio! 😘 PS. This the single that @Taxstone picked for me!🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #LHHNY @vansonleathers A video posted by ✨Sofi Green✨ (@imsofigreen) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

To make matters worse, Sofi has continued to promote the song without addressing the controversy.

Take this interview for example… Our sources tell us the story is all lies — that Sonyae has never met Sofi, much less been in the studio with her:

January 2015 Sonyae did this record with producer SLIM (@f2smusic) for her upcoming project as an artist, not a writer! She freestyled damn near the whole record as she does all her records. It was Coach K’s (her manager) favorite song so they were preparing to roll it out this Spring. It was recently stolen from her and aired on national TV (“Love & Hip Hop NY season 7 episode 9) without her permission and after she specifically told the people trying to use it NO! They signed off on it anyway and have it on iTunes but didn’t pay a dime! They did the record over verbatim and changed the title from “95 Mase” to “98 Mase.”

CRAZY right…

People were going hammer on Twitter.

Hit the flip to see