Get These Hands: N. Carolina Teacher Barry White Jr Has Unique Handshake For Every Single Student [Video]

Get These Hands: N. Carolina Teacher Barry White Jr Has Unique Handshake For Every Single Student

- By Bossip Staff
barry-white-jr-special-handshakes

N. Carolina Teacher Creates A Special Handshake For Each Of His Students

Teachers get a bad rap these days, but when we see one who truly cares, we feel like they should be acknowledged.

In an effort to make each of his students feel special, a North Carolina teacher named Barry White Jr. created a unique handshake for each and every one of his students.

It’s beautiful.

Why didn’t we have teachers like this when we were in school?

