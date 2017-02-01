Get These Hands: N. Carolina Teacher Barry White Jr Has Unique Handshake For Every Single Student [Video]

N. Carolina Teacher Creates A Special Handshake For Each Of His Students

Teachers get a bad rap these days, but when we see one who truly cares, we feel like they should be acknowledged.

In an effort to make each of his students feel special, a North Carolina teacher named Barry White Jr. created a unique handshake for each and every one of his students.

It’s beautiful.

WATCH: Teacher creates personalized handshakes for each of his students #WhatsTrendingTODAY pic.twitter.com/eYiLtYBkOq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 1, 2017

Why didn’t we have teachers like this when we were in school?

Image via Twitter/Today