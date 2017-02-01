Get These Hands: N. Carolina Teacher Barry White Jr Has Unique Handshake For Every Single Student [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Teachers get a bad rap these days, but when we see one who truly cares, we feel like they should be acknowledged.
In an effort to make each of his students feel special, a North Carolina teacher named Barry White Jr. created a unique handshake for each and every one of his students.
It’s beautiful.
Why didn’t we have teachers like this when we were in school?
