Meek Weeps: Nicki Minaj Is Making Sweet Studio Love With Drake Again

Bye Meek Mill! Nicki Minaj And Drake Make Up After Two Year Silence

Welp! The nail is in the coffin and there is no looking back for Omeeka. Nicki Minaj and Drake posted photos from a recent reunion in the studio and it looks like their friendship is back on and poppington along with some possible new collaborations.

Gotta say we like Drake’s caption for this one better…

And of course a bit of back story comes with the photos.

Our Young Money sources tell TMZ Drake saw an ESPN segment on January 8 featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki and called up Mack Maine asking “Why didn’t you tell me the family is back?”

Drake flew to Miami January 12th for a meeting Mack set up with him, Wayne and Nicki — which is where the photos came from. Drake and Nicki stopped speaking after recording “Truffle Butter” back in 2014 due to his and Meek’s beef. This make up sesh is super timely considering Nicki just announced her single status on January 5th.

Both rappers paid tribute to NBC’s hit show “This Is Us” with Big 3 captions…

We’re so happy the gang is back together. But how does Meek Mill feel? Hit the flip to see

