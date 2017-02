We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Beyonce Pregnant With Twins

The whole world has been wondering when it would happen. There have been rumors for years about the next Carter baby and what do you know…Beyonce just announced she’s pregnant with TWINS. That’s right, Blue Ivy is going to be a big sister. Twice over!

And. The. Internet. Can’t. Deal.

Take a look at all the insane joyous reactions. Happy Black HIstory Month!