Destiny’s Twins: Beyonce Announces She’s Expecting A Double Bundle Of Joy!
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins
Beyonce is pregnant, you guys!!!!!!!!!!
The singer JUST announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting a beautiful bundle of joy times two! Check out the glorious Instagram announcement below:
Looks like Blu Ivy is about to be a big sister!
IG
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://www.naijarepublic.com/destinys-twins-beyonce-announces-shes-expecting-a-double-bundle-of-joy/ Destiny’s Twins: Beyonce Announces She’s Expecting A Double Bundle Of Joy! - NaijaRepublic Site