Destiny’s Twins: Beyonce Announces She’s Expecting A Double Bundle Of Joy!

- By Bossip Staff
beyonce-jay-z-feat-roc

Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins

Beyonce is pregnant, you guys!!!!!!!!!!

The singer JUST announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting a beautiful bundle of joy times two! Check out the glorious Instagram announcement below:

Looks like Blu Ivy is about to be a big sister!

