Kush Chronic-les: 74-Year-Old Christ Lover Arrested For Feeding Cannabis Cookies To Church

Elderly Man Arrested For Lacing Cookie With Weed And Giving Them To Churchgoers

It’s a thoughtful gesture to make cookies for people. Not so much if you lace the cookies with weed.

That’s what a 74-year-old Indiana man is being charged with according to IndyStar.

Brian Jones was arrested in connection to the investigation that began last year, when several congregation members at the St. John’s the Apostle Catholic Church in Bloomington went to a local emergency room, reporting “adverse effects” after eating cookies brought by Jones after the 9:15 a.m. service, according to court documents. Six congregation members told police they had eaten one of the cookies, with three reporting the cookies tasted “saltier” than normal. All six people tested positive for cannabinoids.

When interviewed by police, Jones said he made the cookies Saturday night and took them right to church on Sunday, he claimed to have no knowledge of the Cali-krypto-chronolite found inside.

Turns out, cops searched his crib and found a bottle of hash oil. BUSTED!

God don’t like stems, sticks and seeds.

Image via Shutterstock