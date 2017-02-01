Hollywood Hope: Malia Obama Could Help Get Black Films Made With Weinstein Internship

Malia Obama To Choose Scripts To Pitch As Weinstein Company Intern

While Barry and Chelly are on vacation, likely resting their weary minds after having to deal with President Safety Cone and the “peaceful transition of power”, their eldest daughter is in Hollyweird makin’ moves…and maybe movies.

According to TMZ, Malia Obama is hard at work as an intern at the Weinstein Company and her input could be crucial to getting more black films in theaters.

Malia’s main duty is to read scripts and decide which ones should be pitched to the executive mucky-mucks in the office. Some of those scripts are written by Hollyweird’s elite and some by absolute nobodies. We can only hope that some amazing work by a black writer makes it to Malia’s desk and she finds them good enough to push up the ladder.

It is reported that Malia will make about $9/hour for her work.

Do it for the culture, Malia!

Image via Instagram