Right Under Our Noses: The Many Times We Peeped Pregnant Bey And Didn’t Even Realize It
Previously Unrealized Photos Of Pregnant Beyonce
Unless you live under a rock…by now you know that Bey is with child(ren).
The Queen is rumored to be somewhere around 4-5 months pregnant…so since October she’s been running around with two of Hov’s blessings in her belly since at least October.
AND we’ve seen her and had no idea whatsoever.
Hit the flip to check out some of the times we’ve all spotted Bey and had no earthly idea what was going on…
Splash/WENN/AKM-GSI/Instagram
Back around Christmas…we thought maybe she was just enjoying her Holiday meals like the rest of us…
Back in November who could have guessed?
Hillary was being supported by three people at once and none of us even realized…
On her way into the Tidal concert…no idea.
When heading in to support Solange at SNL…who’d have thunk it?
This barbie costume was hiding Bey’s new bundles of Hov…
<img src="https://bossip.files.wordpress.com/2016/11/beyonce-dixie-chicks-cma.png?w=700" alt="beyonce-dixie-chicks-cma" width="700" height="441" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-1372626"
Beyonce was hiding her own "Mommy lessons" with the Dixie Chicks…
When she was in the streets rocking Gucci she was keeping her twinsies lowkey…