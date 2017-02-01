Right Under Our Noses: The Many Times We Peeped Pregnant Bey And Didn’t Even Realize It

- By Bossip Staff
Previously Unrealized Photos Of Pregnant Beyonce

Unless you live under a rock…by now you know that Bey is with child(ren).

The Queen is rumored to be somewhere around 4-5 months pregnant…so since October she’s been running around with two of Hov’s blessings in her belly since at least October.

AND we’ve seen her and had no idea whatsoever.

Hit the flip to check out some of the times we’ve all spotted Bey and had no earthly idea what was going on…

Splash/WENN/AKM-GSI/Instagram

bey

Back around Christmas…we thought maybe she was just enjoying her Holiday meals like the rest of us…

Beyonce, Jay-Z, and daughter Blue Ivy going to Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills. RC AKM-GSI 11 NOVEMBER 2014

Back in November who could have guessed?

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is joined by artist Beyonce at a campaign concert in Cleveland, Ohio. Pictured: Hillary Clinton, Beyonce Ref: SPL1387692 051116 Picture by: Brian Snyder / Reuters / Splash Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

Hillary was being supported by three people at once and none of us even realized…

AKM-GSI Beyonce Jay Z Nicki Minaj T.I. late dinner at Pasquale NYC following Tidal concert early morning

On her way into the Tidal concert…no idea.

AKM-GSI Beyoncé Jay Z Tina Lawson Alan Ferguson support Solange Knowles Saturday Night Live appearance at afterparty

When heading in to support Solange at SNL…who’d have thunk it?

barbie-feat

This barbie costume was hiding Bey’s new bundles of Hov…

<img src="https://bossip.files.wordpress.com/2016/11/beyonce-dixie-chicks-cma.png?w=700&quot; alt="beyonce-dixie-chicks-cma" width="700" height="441" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-1372626"

Beyonce was hiding her own "Mommy lessons" with the Dixie Chicks…

SplashNews Beyonce pink butterfly sweater pink pleated skirt red velvet scrappy sandals pink studded leather jacket gucci hat and clutch jay z retired drug dealer leave office dinner at pasquale jones

When she was in the streets rocking Gucci she was keeping her twinsies lowkey…

