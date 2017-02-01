Thanks Megyn Kelly! Tamron Hall Officially Leaves NBC–Is Al Roker Next?

Tamron Hall And Al Roker Removed For Megyn Kelly On Today Show

Tamron Hall has officially announced her departure from NBC.

As previously reported rumors floated that the “Today Show” host’s 9:00 a.m. time slot with Al Roker would be given to ex-FOX newser, Megyn Kelly.

Now after it was announced that her slot was indeed being given to Kelly, Tamron’s officially decided to leave. Unbeknownst to just about everyone, January 31 was Tamron’s LAST DAY on NBC.

PEOPLE Magazine reports:

Tamron Hall is leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month, the network announced Wednesday.

“Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks,” reads a statement from NBC News. “Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at Today and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.” “The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” Hall, 46, said in a statement released via the network. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.” A source familiar with the situation tells PEOPLE that Hall was offered a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract to remain with the network but chose to leave.

SMH!

Do YOU think Al Roker’s next???