Beige Rage: Matt Barnes Turns Himself In To Police For Choking A Woman At NYC Club

Matt Barnes Turns Himself In To Police Over Alleged NYC Nightclub Attack

Just another day for Matt Barnes…

NYDailyNews reports that the perpetually violent NBA baller turned himself into the NYPD to face charges that we previously reported on where he choked a woman and attacked her boyfriend inside Avenue night club.

The heavily tattooed, 36-year-old Sacramento Kings shooting guard turned himself in with attorney Alex Spiro in tow at the 10th Precinct in Chelsea at about noon, officials said. He was charged with assault in the third degree — a misdemeanor — and received a desk appearance ticket after his short stay, officials said.

Ironically, Barnes was seen wearing a hoodie with the word “Reckless” emblazoned across the front.

Say his lawyer:

“He was issued a ticket,” Spiro told the Daily News. “We deny the allegations and will answer them in court.”

“Allegedly” choke a woman, punch a man, get a ticket. ‘Merica.

