Exclusive: Federal Judge Sentences Stevie J To THIS In $1.3 Million Child Support Case

Reality Star Dodges Six Month In Jail Over $1.3 Million Child Support Debt

A contrite Stevie J admitted in court that he hadn’t supported his two kids but insisted he was a changed man as a Manhattan Federal Court judge sentenced him to probation and restitution in his $1.3 million child support case.

Judge Paul Crotty sentenced the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star to three years probation and $1.3 million in restitution payments during his sentencing hearing Wednesday in Manhattan Federal Court.

“Your honor, I’m not what I was 20 years ago – the careless, reckless stubborn and cocky know it all,” a bespectacled Stevie, accompanied by his son and lawyers, told the judge. “I accept full responsibility for not fully financially supporting my children when I was younger.”

The producer, whose estranged partner Joseline just gave birth to their baby daughter, Bonnie, last month, said he has full custody of the kids, a son and a daughter, speaks to them everyday, attends his son’s basketball games and spends every holiday with them.

“But I’ve stepped up to the plate now and I fully support my children, not only financially, but they are the closest individuals to me,” Stevie said.

He said they both now work on his new show “Leave it to Stevie,” with him.

Stevie’s sentence doesn’t include prison time, a provision that the feds were gunning for. Before Wednesday’s sentencing, the feds asked the judge to throw the book at Stevie, asking for a prison term for up to six months, plus restitution of $1.3 million, while the Probation office asked for restitution payments, three years probation and a $2,500 fine, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP, assistant U.S.

“While the government requests a custodial sentence, in my experience, that’s not merited,” Judge Crotty said. “Mr. Jordan, while there are some deficiencies, is in compliance. A custodial sentence is inappropriate.”