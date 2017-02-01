Vali Drops Visuals For First Single “Ain’t No Friend Of Mine” [Video]

Rostrum Records Pop Artist Drops New Video

We’re so glad to see our old friend Vali back with new music! The Rostrum Records artist released her debut single “Ain’t No Friend of Mine” today. The single, produced and co-written by T-Baby (Major Lazer’s “Light it Up”), comes off of her debut EP, which will be released later this year.

What did you think of the song and video? We love the choreography. Vali works with Laurieann Gibson so we’re not surprised to see her footwork is on point!

Stream: “Ain’t No Friend of Mine” HERE

Here’s more about Vali:

Characterized by her undeniable charm and inimitable charisma, the New York-born and Los Angeles-based pop maverick is influenced by 21st century R&B and hip-hop, and weaves the sounds throughout her music. Having grown up in a musical family with both her parents in the orchestra, her father a conducter and her mother for Broadway, Vali has emerged with a style of her own. Commanding a vocal strut that carries with gusto and grit, she caught the attention of acclaimed creative director Laurieann Gibson early on, who stepped into the role of manager and is excited to be part of the team. Vali’s sound reflects a carefully assembled mosaic of sticky pop, bombastic theatricality, and vintage fashion.

Follow her on social media @Vali