Stay Safe Out There: Aspiring Serial Killer Stabs Her Online Date In The Chest, Tries To Eat His Heart

Woman Stabs Craigslist Date

For those of you who meet your prospective smash partners through websites and apps…listen up.

A 24-year-old Washington woman is accused of attempted murder after stabbing a man she met online in the chest in an effort to begin her career as a serial killer.

According to WTVR, the woman lured her 29-year-old male victim with a Craigslist dating profile, before cornering him in a hotel room to commit her murder.

The victim, who police met at a nearby Walgreen’s after receiving a 911 call, told officers he had met the woman on Craigslist through a post seeking dating, not sex.

Right…

After meeting in person, the pair ended up booking a room at the Rodeo Inn on Highway 99 in Lynnwood. The man told police the woman asked him several times if he was a serial killer. He told her “No,” and she climbed on top of him and said, “Well I am a serial killer” as she grabbed a pocket knife, according to court documents. The woman then stabbed him in the chest, according to police, before he eventually broke free, got out of the room and dialed 911 from the hotel office. The victim told police that he had a difficult time fighting her off because of her weight.

The woman punctured the man’s lung, but managed not to kill him. She later informed police that her intent was to kill him, then carve out his heart to eat.

Y’all…PLEASE be careful meeting these internet strangers with the hopes of romance. You never know what their true intentions are…

Creative Commons