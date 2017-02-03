Poor Thangs: A Gallery Of People Distraught That Beyonce’s Announcement Overshadowed Their Birthdays

Beyonce Ruins Birthdays

Beyonce’s maternity announcement was a universally celebrated moment. We all gathered around and rejoiced. However, not everyone was pleased. These people shared birthdays with Bey’s announcement and are struggling with the fact their days are now overshadowed by Beyonce’s announcement. Not just this year but probably every FEbruary 1st for years to come.

Poor babies. Maybe they should just change their birthdays legally…becuase this is Beyonce’s day.