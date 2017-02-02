Everlasting Love: Blessed Beyoncé Shares Photos From 15 Years With Jay Z!

- By Bossip Staff
Beyoncé Lets A Few More Private Family Photos Out The Vault

Over the years BeyBey has earned a reputation for being one of the most private celebrities in the world, but she’s been with Jay Z for so long and their marriage has survived so much it seems that she’s finally letting her guard down.

After all, can anything get more intimate than this? Now that Bey has revealed the couple will soon be welcoming twins to the family, she also shared some great photos with Jay Z from over the years. We put them in chronological order so you can see how their love has stayed constant over time. Have a look (and take a wild guess about when you think they may have hit some rough patches.

Photos via Beyonce.com

2002 New York City Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

2004 Crazy In Love Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

2005 Nice France

2006 New Year's Las Vegas

2006 South of France Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

2007 Paris, France Engagement

    2008 Wedding Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

    2008 Honeymoon Maldives Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

    2010 Croatia Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

    2010 Jay'z 40th Birthday Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

    2011 Melbourne, Australia Blueprint III Tour Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

    2011 Paris France Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

    January 12, 2012 Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

    2012 Antibes Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

    2012 Inauguration Day Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

    Technically this was January 2013 but… whatevs

    2014 On The Run Tour Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

    2015 BDAY Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

    2015 Mexico Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

    2016 Versailles Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

    2016 Hawaii Beyonce.com Jay Z Blue Ivy Photos

    2016 Lake Como

