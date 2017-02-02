Middle-Eastern Grocers Close Up Shop To Protest Muslim Ban

Over 1,000 Yemeni and Middle-Eastern business owners across New York City have unified to strike against Donald Trump’s disgusting Muslim Ban. Sunkist Stalin’s ban affects immigrants communities from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.

According to Buzzfeed News, the #BodegaStrike is planned from 12–8 p.m. today which will greatly impact lunch and dinner customers.

The Middle-Eastern organizers claim more than 1,000 Yemeni-American grocery store owners across Brooklyn, The Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island plan to participate in the protest.

“This shutdown of grocery stores and bodegas will be a public show of the vital role these grocers and their families play in New York’s economic and social fabric,” the strike organizers wrote on Facebook. “During the shutdown, grocery store owners will spend time with their families and loved ones to support each other; many of these families have been directly affected by the Ban.” At a planned event on Thursday evening, at Brooklyn Borough Hall, “merchants will share the impact the Ban has had on them and their loved ones,” as well as “stories read on behalf of families who are afraid to come forward.”

When taxi drivers & bodega workers strike, that's powerful: they're the cultural fabric of NYC. Let's stand with them! #bodegastrike ✊ pic.twitter.com/m4Qlg99Ik1 — Lucky Tran (@luckytran) February 2, 2017

#BodegaStrike

These guys have had this store for 30 years. It's about to shut down. #NoBanNoWall #BodegaStrike pic.twitter.com/ZbqNjPkUmU — Katie Zavadski (@katiezavadski) February 2, 2017

Make sure you support these grocers when the strike is over tomorrow!

Twitter