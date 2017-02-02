Remember Baby Girl From “The Bernie Mac Show?” She’s Having A Baby Of Her Own

If you’ve ever seen “The Bernie Mac Show,” it would be impossible for you to forget Bryana, aka Baby Girl. And since we haven’t seen her on the acting scene since the show ended over ten years ago, in 2006, it would be very easy to still see her, in our mind’s eye, as a little girl.

But that is not so. Dee Dee Davis is not a little girl anymore, she’s 20-years-old and a young woman who’s expecting a child. She and her boyfriend, who met when she saw him at a fair and thought he was a “cute n*gga”, have been discussing the arrival of their son on Twitter.

[madamenoire]

Yara Shahidi, Selah Marley, SZA And More Are The New Faces Of Ivy Park

Beyoncé has selected a few notable young women of talent to take over the reigns of modeling her Ivy Park activewear clothing line. Considering that Queen Bey is now expecting twins, it makes sense that she would pass the baton since she won’t be able to model the spring/summer line on her own.

The women chosen to represent the line’s second campaign include actress and activist Yara Shahidi, singer SZA, Lauryn Hill’s daughter and model Selah Marley, Beyoncé’s proteges Chloe x Halle and model Sophie Koella. The women discuss the possibilities and power of the body in the newest ad:

[madamenoire]

Hackers Take Over Several US Radio Stations To Play “F*ck Donald Trump” On Repeat

Hackers have targeted a number of radio stations across the country and are programming them to play YG and Nipsey Hussle‘s “Fuck Donald Trump” on repeat.

The most recent instance happened earlier this week when hackers took control of Sunny 107.9, a beach music and oldies station in Salem, SC. Their signal was hacked for 20 minutes with the explicit song playing on loop. The problem wasn’t fixed until the station’s owner had to shut their entire operation down.

Other reported instances all happened on January 20, the day of Trump’s inauguration.

Non-profit radio station Crescent Hill Radio in Louisville, KY, was hacked for 15 minutes. Other stations that were breached include Spanish station El Jefe 96.7 Murfreesboro, TN, Catholic station Mother of the Redeemer Radio 103.5 in Evansville, IN, Gospel station Sunday Morning Glory 100.5 in San Angelo, TX.

The common thread among the stations is that they are all in smaller markets and each of them use the same Barix Exstreamer device. Crescent Hill Radio station manager Kathy Weisbach admitted that she may have made the hackers’ jobs easy by not protecting the device with a password.

The hackers have yet to be identified.

“F*ck Donald Trump” turned into an anthem in 2016 before Trump even won the election. It was the soundtrack for many protests against the eventual President of the United States.

[hiphopwired]