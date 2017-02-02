Nicki Minaj’s Home Was Burglarized For $200K And The Barbz Are Blaming Meek Mill

Meek Mill Blamed After Nicki Minaj’s Home Gets Burglarized

Nicki Minaj had an unfortunate incident at her L.A. home that people are pettily blaming on her ex.

The rapper who reunited with Drake and Lil Wayne yesterday had a break-in at her mansion that equaled out to be around $200,000 worth of damage.

In the attack that’s been described as “personal”, thieves stole jewelry, destroyed perfume bottles and cut up Nicki’s clothes.

Nicki Minaj is about $200k worse for wear after a burglary at her L.A. mansion … TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us the 11,500 sq. ft palace was totally trashed on the inside. The suspect or suspects knocked over and flipped furniture and items all over the house … almost as if they were frantically looking for something. They were successful. We’re told the burglars made off with a ton of jewelry and other property, and there were clear signs of forced entry in spots around the house. Other sources connected to the case tell us the damage looks like this was personal. They vandalized certain items in the house … destroyed picture frames, perfume bottles, furniture … and even cut up Nicki’s clothing. Nicki’s team reported the burglary earlier this week. She was out of town. We’re told police are looking for any surveillance video of the culprit, but as of now … no suspects.

The Barbz are now adamant that Meek Mill set up the robbery as revenge for Nicki’s Drake reunion.

Nicki's house is vandalized/robbed of $200k in belongings 1 day after Meek & co were pressed online over Drake/Nicki. Gee wonder who did it pic.twitter.com/hBM34Jqe1K — skittles. (@chasemylovex) February 2, 2017

Me leaving a Anonymous Tip on Meek & The Dream Chaser's At the Police station pic.twitter.com/4sOTv7mmVE — Nicki Memories (@NickiMemories) February 2, 2017

Meek after hearing someone robbed nicki's house pic.twitter.com/XHdOUkBKXf — Huncho Houdini ♻️ (@Hi_Larry_ious) February 2, 2017

