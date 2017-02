Al Roker Says Goodbye To Tamron Hall On The Today Show

Fox News import Megyn Kelly’s new position at MSNBC has helped end Tamron Hall’s stint at the network.

Her Today show co-host Al Roker took to the air this morning to bid her adieu…

It’s REALLY sad to see Tamron go, especially on account of Megyn Kelly’s wretched azz.

