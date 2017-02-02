GOOD! Trigger-Happy Motorist Who Killed Ex-NFL Baller Joe McKnight Charged With 2nd Degree Murder

Joe Mcknight’s Killer Indicted On Second Degree Murder Charges

Days of outrage ensued after Robert Gasser wasn’t arrested for killing former New York Jet Joe McKnight during a traffic confrontation.

Eventually Gasser was charged with manslaughter, but we are happy to report that Gasser’s charge has now been upgraded to 2nd degree murder.

An article on USAToday states that a grand jury has indicted the 54-year-old for shooting and killing McKnight after the men got into it at a red light.

If convicted, Gasser faces a life sentence in prison.

That’s exactly what he deserves. Took ’em long enough…

Image via YouTube/Police