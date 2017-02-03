Frank Ocean’s Father Sues Him For Defamation Over Claims He Used Gay Slurs When Frank Was A Kid

Frank Ocean Sued By His Father For Defamation

Frank Ocean’s father isn’t here for Frank airing out his personal family past, and making him look like a heartless bigot in the process.

According to TMZ, Calvin Cooksey filed a defamation lawsuit against his son over Frank’s Tumblr letter in the wake of the Orlando shooting last summer, Frank recalled an incident in which his father called a transgender person the “F-word,” and inadvertently taught him a lesson about how gays are seen in the world.

“I was 6 years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty.”

Well, Frank’s Daddy says not only is that story complete BS, but that it cost him several big-number financial opportunities in the film and music industries…which

He feels like Frank owes him $14.5 million in damages over the situation.

Mind you, he also sued Russell Simmons for $142 million for defamation back in 2014 for mentioning that he was a “deadbeat dad.” So apparently, no matter WHO you are…you talk isht about Calvin you get slapped with a multimillion dollar lawsuit.

And who knew that Frank Ocean’s dad had all these industry prospects knocking at his door? Either way…it will be interesting to see how this case pans out.

