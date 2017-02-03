Working Mom: Baby Bumpin’ Beyonce Is Slated To Perform At The 2017 Grammy Awards

Beyonce To Perform At 2017 Grammy Awards

Looks like Beyonce will be putting those twinsies to work next weekend.

With speculation swirling on if Our Lady of Lemonade will be honoring her Coachella booking with a full womb in a few months…according to E!News, Bey is hopping her pregnant self on a stage for a live performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

It’s a GREAT look for the broadcast, seeing as how a lot of big names have decided to skip out on the ceremony this year…potentially taking millions in viewer numbers with them.

But this Bey announcement has likely saved the day. Most folks are going to want to see what the diva does on the stage while heavy with children.

This also MIGHT mean Bey has some new material she wants to unload on the hive, too. But that’s just speculation. We’ll leave the dissection of Beyonce’s clue-dropping to you all…

