My Mr. Clean Is Black: Check Out The New Melanin-Infused Company Spokesman

Mr. Clean’s New Black Spokesman

Mr. Clean is “going on vacation,” so he held a national search for a suitable replacement spokesmodel. The winner was Mike Jackson, and he will appear in a Super Bowl commercial this weekend.

According to People, Jackson beat out many other applicants in the clean company’s nationwide search for the bald guy’s stand in. As Mike already has a shaved head and winning smile, he easily snagged the role.

A little more about Jackson: he’s a Georgia native who works in sports marketing, and spends his free time working out, traveling around the U.S., and reading. As Mike said in a recent press release:

“While it’s impossible to replace the iconic Mr., I’m excited for the opportunity to help people tackle the most seemingly impossible messes while he’s away.”

In addition, Jackson also won $20,000 and a lifetime supply of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, and also appears in the 2017 digital calendar.

Ladies, are you feeling the new Mr. Clean?