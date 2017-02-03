#BlackTwitterClassics: The Legend Of Robin Quantavious Flowers
The Fall Of Robin Thelonious Flowers
Everyone gather around for an enthralling tale about a catfishy, poppy seed bagel-faced Twitter villain full of lies and sass who despised dark-skinned women despite being secretly married to one.
His name is Robin Algernod Flowers and he starred in quite possibly the greatest Black Twitter moment EVER that will forever be remembered for ONE tweet that set the whole entire internet ABLAZE.
Hit the flip for a look back at the ICONIC Robin Leviticus Flowers saga.
Before his tragic Twitter death, Robin lead a loyal army of ashy minions and started feeling himself. So much so, that he stood on top of Mount Olympus one fateful afternoon and tweeted THIS…
It didn’t go well and he was dragged to the darkest, hottest, mustiest corner of poppy seed bagel-faced Hell.