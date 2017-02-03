#BlackTwitterClassics: The Legend Of Robin Quantavious Flowers

- By Bossip Staff
weddingday

The Fall Of Robin Thelonious Flowers

Everyone gather around for an enthralling tale about a catfishy, poppy seed bagel-faced Twitter villain full of lies and sass who despised dark-skinned women despite being secretly married to one.

His name is Robin Algernod Flowers and he starred in quite possibly the greatest Black Twitter moment EVER that will forever be remembered for ONE tweet that set the whole entire internet ABLAZE.

mrburnsfilter-feat

Hit the flip for a look back at the ICONIC Robin Leviticus Flowers saga.

For those unfamiliar with Robin LaVell Flowers, here’s a small taste of his award-winning work…

darkskinlipstick

wow

michelleobamabangs

Before his tragic Twitter death, Robin lead a loyal army of ashy minions and started feeling himself. So much so, that he stood on top of Mount Olympus one fateful afternoon and tweeted THIS…

iconictweet

It didn’t go well and he was dragged to the darkest, hottest, mustiest corner of poppy seed bagel-faced Hell.

dmxwife

What happened next is Black Twitter history (and, no, his wife didn’t deserve this)

forehead

No one knew he had a whole wife at home and that she was very type of woman he loved to slander.

pushedsend

screammask

youcant

All kinds of never-before-seen photos fell from space onto the timeline. It was over.

mrburnsfilter-feat

    iconicmeme

    summerjamscreen

    trashtalked

    pleaserespond

    batmanrobin

    suitgame

    nevercameback

    deadbagel

    toobusyprocreating

    sims

    oweapology

    internetheaven

    rtsback

    buffinghondafloors

    sriracha

    downloadedtwitteragain

    allthenames

    simba

    thoughtyouwerediddy

    diedforsins

    weddingday

    Black Twitter never heard from Robin JerMajesty Flowers again. The end.

