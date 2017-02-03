BlackTwitterClassics: The Legend Of Robin Quantavious Flowers

The Fall Of Robin Thelonious Flowers

Everyone gather around for an enthralling tale about a catfishy, poppy seed bagel-faced Twitter villain full of lies and sass who despised dark-skinned women despite being secretly married to one.

His name is Robin Algernod Flowers and he starred in quite possibly the greatest Black Twitter moment EVER that will forever be remembered for ONE tweet that set the whole entire internet ABLAZE.

Hit the flip for a look back at the ICONIC Robin Leviticus Flowers saga.