Cash Me In Bed, How Bah Dah? Beyoncé Could Make $1 Million Off Coachella Without Performance

Beyoncé Could Make $1 Million Despite Not Performing At Coachella

The news of Beyoncé’s pregnancy (with twins) came as a pleasant surprise to just about everyone…except the folks who produce the Coachella music festival.

With Bey scheduled to perform at the annual event in April, it’s pretty apparent that she will be way too knocked up to do the “Single Ladies” routine.

While her fans might be a lil’ let down, her bank account sure won’t. According to TMZ, a special insurance policy could potentially secure her bag due to a clause that accounts for “incapacity”.

All she needs is a doctor to vouch for her pregnancy, which will be a big deal to some of you who believe she’s prone to fake her guts full of hubby Hov.

Worse case scenario, Bey could always pull a Jeremih and send an imposter.

Image via Instagram