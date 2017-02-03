Doing THEE Most! Mariah Carey Hits The Gym In Fishnets And Heels
Mariah Carey is back to her old tricks again. The diva hit up Instagram with a series of posts about her workouts with Gunnar Peterson. The singer’s bizarre workout uniform included a bodysuit, a jacket, fishnets and PUMA x FENTY heels — oh and hair done, makeup on and funbags out! You likey?
Seeing as she’s a performer, Mariah can get a little leeway on the crazy getup but we still can’t help but SMH her. Can you imagine if we showed up to a training session with Gunnar looking like that? Granted, Mariah performs in heels so maybe the workout just helps her better prepare. What’s the most bizarre outfit you’ve ever seen in the gym? Do you think Mariah needs to “act her age” or is the sex kitten personality something you think fans enjoy?
Now, this shot is almost obnoxious. Clearly Mariah wanted us to see her cakes. Do you appreciate ’em or nah?
Someone who did show their appreciation was Rihanna — who celebrated Mimi rocking her shoes to the gym.
Mariah kept on the bodysuit and tights for her Facebook Live talk the same day as well.
The live session, meant to promote Mariah’s new single with YG was viewed over a million times in the first hour.
Mariah and YG came together for her newest single “I Don’t” — fitting considering her very recent broken engagement.
And it looks like the visuals for the single will find her in lingerie AGAIN!