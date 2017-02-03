Doing THEE Most! Mariah Carey Hits The Gym In Fishnets And Heels

Running amok. @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

Look At Meeeeeee! Mariah Carey Has Her Cakes And Funbags On Display Again

Mariah Carey is back to her old tricks again. The diva hit up Instagram with a series of posts about her workouts with Gunnar Peterson. The singer’s bizarre workout uniform included a bodysuit, a jacket, fishnets and PUMA x FENTY heels — oh and hair done, makeup on and funbags out! You likey?

We must we must … 😉 😘 @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Seeing as she’s a performer, Mariah can get a little leeway on the crazy getup but we still can’t help but SMH her. Can you imagine if we showed up to a training session with Gunnar looking like that? Granted, Mariah performs in heels so maybe the workout just helps her better prepare. What’s the most bizarre outfit you’ve ever seen in the gym? Do you think Mariah needs to “act her age” or is the sex kitten personality something you think fans enjoy?

Hit the flip for (as Khaled would say) ANOTHA ONE!

