Doing THEE Most! Mariah Carey Hits The Gym In Fishnets And Heels

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3

Running amok. @gunnarfitness

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Look At Meeeeeee! Mariah Carey Has Her Cakes And Funbags On Display Again

Mariah Carey is back to her old tricks again. The diva hit up Instagram with a series of posts about her workouts with Gunnar Peterson. The singer’s bizarre workout uniform included a bodysuit, a jacket, fishnets and PUMA x FENTY heels — oh and hair done, makeup on and funbags out! You likey?

We must we must … 😉 😘 @gunnarfitness

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Seeing as she’s a performer, Mariah can get a little leeway on the crazy getup but we still can’t help but SMH her. Can you imagine if we showed up to a training session with Gunnar looking like that? Granted, Mariah performs in heels so maybe the workout just helps her better prepare. What’s the most bizarre outfit you’ve ever seen in the gym? Do you think Mariah needs to “act her age” or is the sex kitten personality something you think fans enjoy?

Hit the flip for (as Khaled would say) ANOTHA ONE!

Instagram

Climb every mountain 👊🏾😘 @gunnarfitness

A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Now, this shot is almost obnoxious. Clearly Mariah wanted us to see her cakes. Do you appreciate ’em or nah?

Yo I made it!!! @mariahcarey in #FENTYxPUMA

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Someone who did show their appreciation was Rihanna — who celebrated Mimi rocking her shoes to the gym.

Mariah kept on the bodysuit and tights for her Facebook Live talk the same day as well.

Mariah Carey Facebook Live

The live session, meant to promote Mariah’s new single with YG was viewed over a million times in the first hour.

Hit the flip for more on the song

In the studio with YG. So excited to share #IDONT with you all! 🎤🎶

A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Mariah and YG came together for her newest single “I Don’t” — fitting considering her very recent broken engagement.

Here it is: the cover for my new song, I Don't, coming out this Friday. 🎤🎶😄 MC + YG #IDONT

A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

And it looks like the visuals for the single will find her in lingerie AGAIN!

#IDONT 02.03.17

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Attention Slores, Ballers

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus