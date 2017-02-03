Kush Chronic-les: What Do You Do When Your Weed Guy Jacks Up The Price? Call The Police

Australian Woman Calls Cops To Snitch About Dealer’s Exorbitant Weed Prices

This is unique example of pure stupidity.

An Aussie woman recently called 12 on her weed dealer after he attempted to sell her some sticky-icky for a ridiculous price according to HuffingtonPost.

The unidentified woman dubbed the marijuana price hike “outrageous,” then refused to reveal any further details out of an apparent fear of incriminating herself ― and hung up.

On top of how dumb this was, this broad’s dry snitching has lead to the police launching an investigation into other illegal ganja suppliers.

Despite marijuana being illegal in the Northern Territory, the department decided to use the incident to pursue other dealers. “If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give us a call,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “We’d love to help.”

This chick should be forced to smoke that Reggie for the rest of her life.

Image via Shutterstock