Feeling This Get Up? Tiny Harris Attends The ’50 Shades Darker’ Premiere
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6
❯
❮
Tiny Harris Spotted In Hollywood
Tiny Harris was spotted in Hollyweird Thursday rocking a lingerie-inspired look. T.I.’s estranged wife walked the carpet for the 50 Shades Darker premiere in this getup that included a blue latex skirt and faux locs.
YOU tell us; are you feeling this get up???
More on the flip.
The stars of the movie Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson walked the carpet as well.
Rita Ora was also on hand.