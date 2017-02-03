Feeling This Get Up? Tiny Harris Attends The ’50 Shades Darker’ Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
Tiny Harris Spotted In Hollywood

Tiny Harris was spotted in Hollyweird Thursday rocking a lingerie-inspired look. T.I.’s estranged wife walked the carpet for the 50 Shades Darker premiere in this getup that included a blue latex skirt and faux locs.

YOU tell us; are you feeling this get up???

The stars of the movie Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson walked the carpet as well.
Rita Ora was also on hand.

