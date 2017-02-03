Elsewhere In The World: Soldier Shoots Machete-Wielding Man Yelling “Allahu Akbar” At The Louvre

French Soldier Shot A Terrorist With A Machete Outside The Louvre

S#!t has been funky in France over the past couple of years with multiple terror attacks and French authorities are taking no chances with anything or anyone who appears suspect.

According to a CNN report, a soldier who was guarding the Louvre fired 5 shots at man who charged him with a machete while allegedly yelling “Allahu Akbar!”.

The attacker was wearing two backpacks and may have had a second weapon, Cadot said. He was seriously injured by a bullet to the stomach. One soldier was slightly injured on the scalp. No explosives were found in the two backpacks of the man, who was conscious when he was taken into custody, Cadot said. The attacker has been taken to a Paris hospital for treatment, CNN’s French affiliate BFM-TV reported. He was not carrying identity documents and was not in a fit state to be questioned, it said.

Damn, if it ain’t one thing, it’s a muthaf**kin’ other around France.

