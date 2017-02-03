Hate Crimes: Jewish Woman Called “Dirty Jew,” Pushed In Subway Attack

A photo posted by a e s t h e t i c s (@yoursaesthetics) on Feb 3, 2017 at 4:56am PST

What is the world coming to?

According to police sources, a Jewish woman was attacked aboard a NYC subway train this week by a man with a German accent who was ranting hate speech from an anti-Semitic pamphlet.

Via NY Daily News reports:

“Hail the Hitler Youth!” the suspect ranted, reading aloud from an anti-Semitic pamphlet aboard the C train as soon as he got on at the W. 23rd St. station about 8:30 p.m. Monday, sources said.

The suspect then got into the 25-year-old victim’s face, called her “Dirty Jew,” and shoved her.

She managed to grab a pole as she fell onto a seat.The suspect is described as a white man in a dark blue jacket with close-cropped blond hair, carrying a black bag or briefcase. He is still at large.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

In an apparently unrelated incident, a swastika was found etched in an R train window at the Jay St. station Wednesday morning.