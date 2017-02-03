Lady Cries Eyes Out Offering Squatters $1K To Leave “They Destroyed My Hooooouse” [Video]

Debbie Marks is going through a tough time right now trying to pay for her husband’s kidney surgery. The Marks family own a house in Vegas, but squatters have taken it over and will not leave. Debbie even offered the claimers $1,000.

The house is junky on the inside now and on sight, the homeowner breaks down crying thinking about the value and history in her house depreciating as she watches helplessly… It’s actually pretty sad to see.