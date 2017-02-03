It’s A Wrap!!! Peter Gunz Wants To Divorce Amina Buddafly For Tara Wallace

It’s (finally) a wrap!

Peter Gunz Wants To Divorce Amina Buddafly

Peter Gunz recently dropped a bomb on his long-suffering wife.

On LHHNY Peter was seen with Amina, his spouse and the mother of his 10th child, asking her for a divorce. Why?

Because he’d rather be with Tara Wallace.

“What comes after separation?” asked Peter. “Divorce.”

Amina really thought Dirty Feet Pete would hop on a plane and chase her to LA, Girl give it up and get you a new guy maybe with clean feet & less then 9 kids 💀💀 #LHHNY A video posted by Love & Hip Hop Tea & Videos 💋 (@loveandhiphoptea4u) on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

Peter’s declaration comes after he begged Tara to take him back on a previous episode.

“This means moving forward,” said Peter. “It means it’s over between Amina and I. I wanna give us another shot, I wanna be with you. I never told the truth, I always lied, I always cheated. Always done all these things and now I’m just tired.”

M E S S Y.

