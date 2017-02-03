It’s A Wrap!!! Peter Gunz Wants To Divorce Amina Buddafly For Tara Wallace

- By Bossip Staff
It’s (finally) a wrap!

Peter Gunz Wants To Divorce Amina Buddafly

Peter Gunz recently dropped a bomb on his long-suffering wife.

On LHHNY Peter was seen with Amina, his spouse and the mother of his 10th child, asking her for a divorce. Why?

Because he’d rather be with Tara Wallace.

“What comes after separation?” asked Peter. “Divorce.”

Peter’s declaration comes after he begged Tara to take him back on a previous episode.

“This means moving forward,” said Peter. “It means it’s over between Amina and I. I wanna give us another shot, I wanna be with you. I never told the truth, I always lied, I always cheated. Always done all these things and now I’m just tired.”


M E S S Y.

Amina acted perplexed when a fan brought up the divorce.

Tara went off on fans who bashed her for having a baby with MARRIED Peter Gunz.

