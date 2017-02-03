It’s A Wrap!!! Peter Gunz Wants To Divorce Amina Buddafly For Tara Wallace
Peter Gunz Wants To Divorce Amina Buddafly
Peter Gunz recently dropped a bomb on his long-suffering wife.
On LHHNY Peter was seen with Amina, his spouse and the mother of his 10th child, asking her for a divorce. Why?
Because he’d rather be with Tara Wallace.
“What comes after separation?” asked Peter. “Divorce.”
Peter’s declaration comes after he begged Tara to take him back on a previous episode.
“This means moving forward,” said Peter. “It means it’s over between Amina and I. I wanna give us another shot, I wanna be with you. I never told the truth, I always lied, I always cheated. Always done all these things and now I’m just tired.”
M E S S Y.
Hit the flip for Amina’s thoughts on divorcing Peter.
Amina acted perplexed when a fan brought up the divorce.
Tara’s also got something to say; hit the flip.
Tara went off on fans who bashed her for having a baby with MARRIED Peter Gunz.