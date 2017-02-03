Shots Fired? Drake Disses Chris Brown, Omarion And Soulja Boy During O2 Arena Show

During London Show Drake Calls Audience For Acting Like He’s “Chris Brown, Omarion And Soulja”

We thought the waffle colored beef was done, but apparently, Drake still has some beige rage because during his show in London Thursday he told his audience they were acting like he was “Omarion, Chris Brown or Soulja”…. Should they be offended? Is he trying to start isht back up?

Drake posted quite a few photos from the show.

This set looks crazy… What do you think about it being called the “Boy Meets World Tour”?

But why is he using this nail painting emoji???

Drake has never been scared, but do you think his friendship with 21 Savage has emboldened him further?

Drake is definitely kinda savage in his own way — y’all see how he did Meek this week. And he kinda did RihRih dirty with the J.Lo mess too.